Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT Lowered to $16.00 at UBS Group

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.13.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 4.94 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $281,251,000. Finally, Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $208,373,000.

About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.