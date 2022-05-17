Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,812,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.