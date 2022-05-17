Ron Bentsur Acquires 1,000 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,175,685.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Ron Bentsur purchased 12,245 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $208,042.55.

On Monday, March 28th, Ron Bentsur purchased 4,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Ron Bentsur purchased 7,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $53,410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

NVCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Nuvectis Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuvectis Pharma (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

