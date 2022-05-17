Ross R. Moody Buys 5,000 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) CEO Ross R. Moody bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

National Western Life Group stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.80. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.98. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.66 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $732.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,973,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.