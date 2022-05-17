Roth Capital Increases Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $18.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

HARP stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 99.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

