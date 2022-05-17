Roth Capital Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $46.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 314.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

IDYA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 3,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $428.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

