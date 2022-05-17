Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Sells £31,914 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.33), for a total value of £31,914 ($39,341.72).

ROR traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 270.60 ($3.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 329.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.63).

Get Rotork alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.18) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.25) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($4.87) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.89 ($4.94).

Rotork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.