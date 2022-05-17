Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHW. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday.
Shares of TSE CHW traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.49. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a current ratio of 33.47 and a quick ratio of 31.87. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The company has a market cap of C$251.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.14.
In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$38,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,848,519.68.
Chesswood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
