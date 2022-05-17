Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHW. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE CHW traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.49. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a current ratio of 33.47 and a quick ratio of 31.87. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The company has a market cap of C$251.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.14.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$38,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,848,519.68.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

