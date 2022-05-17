Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$72.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.54.
Shares of TSE EMA traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.15. The company had a trading volume of 252,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.85. The stock has a market cap of C$16.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.93. Emera has a 52-week low of C$55.90 and a 52-week high of C$65.23.
About Emera (Get Rating)
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Read More
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.