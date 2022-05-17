Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$8.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 302.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

