Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $75.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.35.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

