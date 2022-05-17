Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Price Target to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CHWWF stock remained flat at $$10.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $12.15.
About Chesswood Group
