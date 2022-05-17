Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 1,225

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($14.48) to GBX 1,225 ($15.10) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,054.38 ($13.00).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 773.20 ($9.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 757.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 797.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.30).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

