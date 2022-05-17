Royal Bank of Canada Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$72.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of EMRAF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. 2,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Emera has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

