Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.23) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.56).
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,407.50 ($42.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.60). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,762.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,383.80. The firm has a market cap of £45.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
