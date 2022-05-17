Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,225.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.09) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

