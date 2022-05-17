Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($67.80) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($59.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.20) to GBX 6,000 ($73.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.10) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($80.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,377 ($66.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,742.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,330.23.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.73), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($710,115.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

