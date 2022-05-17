Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.23.
Shares of TSE RY traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,246. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$121.80 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.64.
In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$832,061.39. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,821,733.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
