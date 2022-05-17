Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.23.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,246. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$121.80 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.64.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.979999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$832,061.39. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,821,733.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.