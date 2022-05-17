Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 1,839,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after buying an additional 483,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

