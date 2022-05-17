Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given New €20.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.50 ($21.35) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.09.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $84.41. 31,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,791. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

