Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.16.

RYAAY opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

