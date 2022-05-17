Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $158.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.90 million and the lowest is $156.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $642.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $652.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $659.94 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $690.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 673.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.