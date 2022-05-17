SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($18.75) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.75) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

ETR:SFQ traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €7.53 ($7.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €6.75 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of €14.20 ($14.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $341.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.75 and a 200-day moving average of €10.40.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.