Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,726 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

