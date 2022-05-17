Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target Lowered to €17.50 at Citigroup

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup to €17.50 ($18.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of SFRGY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

