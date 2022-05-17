Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Cut to €44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.23) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.46) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($20.83) to €33.00 ($34.38) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

