Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) Insider Jennifer Morris Buys 5,976 Shares

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris purchased 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.02 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.52 ($20,978.69).

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Sandfire Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.