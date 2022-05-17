Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($62.50) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($101.04) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($96.88) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($138.54) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PAH3 traded up €1.40 ($1.46) on Tuesday, hitting €75.28 ($78.42). 555,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.35. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €67.02 ($69.81) and a one year high of €102.00 ($106.25).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

