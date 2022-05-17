Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €25.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($26.04) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.80 ($34.17).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €23.59 ($24.57). 1,466,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.87. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($104.90).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.