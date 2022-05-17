Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($281.25) to €280.00 ($291.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($218.75) to €230.00 ($239.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

