Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) vs. Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head to Head Review

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -156.53% -43.12% -22.71% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -19.90% -18.03%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.60%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $110.70 million 5.14 -$178.29 million ($1.22) -3.18 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$25.59 million ($0.80) -0.42

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kiromic BioPharma beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression. It develops SB-525, which is in Phase III AFFINE clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920, a gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II STAAR clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; and SAR445136, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II PRECIZN-1 clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company also develops TX200, chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant rejection; KITE-037, a cell therapy for the treatment of cancer; ST-501 for the treatment of tauopathies; and ST-502 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and neuromuscular disease. It has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.