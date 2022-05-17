Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

