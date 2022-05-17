SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($135.42) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of SAP opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.79 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

