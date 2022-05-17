Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE SAR opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

