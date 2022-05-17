Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) and Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Financial Comparison

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) and Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Helix BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.17 million ($1.78) -1.53 Helix BioPharma N/A N/A -$6.31 million ($0.06) -2.97

Helix BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix BioPharma has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Helix BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Helix BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.41%. Given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Helix BioPharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Helix BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Helix BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.10% -48.78% Helix BioPharma N/A -4,094.72% -357.90%

Summary

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals beats Helix BioPharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada. The company is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.