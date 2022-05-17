Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$23.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIS. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Savaria alerts:

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

SIS stock opened at C$13.81 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.73 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$886.77 million and a P/E ratio of 73.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 260.32%.

Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.