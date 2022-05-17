Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.20 by UBS Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.20 ($7.50) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.81) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.25) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.32 ($7.62).

SHA stock traded up €0.08 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.53 ($5.76). The company had a trading volume of 573,076 shares. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($11.77) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.49.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

