Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

SCFLF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.67) to €5.50 ($5.73) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.81) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.33) to €7.50 ($7.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

SCFLF remained flat at $$5.75 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

