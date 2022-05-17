Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,426.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. Schindler has a 52 week low of $179.65 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.77.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

