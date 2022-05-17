Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock worth $1,128,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 224,430 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 240.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Schneider National by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

