Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $219.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.60. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 700.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after buying an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,267,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 262,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.