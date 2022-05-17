Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.12) to GBX 3,544 ($43.69) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($43.15) to GBX 3,400 ($41.91) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.32) to GBX 3,720 ($45.86) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,914.20.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. Schroders has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

