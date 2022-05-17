Science Group plc (SAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on June 17th

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SAG stock opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.82. Science Group has a twelve month low of GBX 340 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.16). The firm has a market cap of £171.49 million and a PE ratio of 16.24.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers applied science, product development, technology advisory, regulatory, and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, and energy sectors.

