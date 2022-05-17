Science Group plc (SAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on June 17th

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SAG stock opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.82. Science Group has a twelve month low of GBX 340 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.16). The firm has a market cap of £171.49 million and a PE ratio of 16.24.
