SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at HC Wainwright

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $13.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SciPlay by 35.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 185,432 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

