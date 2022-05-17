Scott J. Montross Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NWPX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.75. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $34.52.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after buying an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 482,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.8% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWPX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

