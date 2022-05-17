scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.