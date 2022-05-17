scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

