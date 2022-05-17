scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.43. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares in the company, valued at $604,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.