SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26, RTT News reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SE opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.56. SEA has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEA in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

