SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
SEEK stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 217. SEEK has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03.
SEEK Company Profile (Get Rating)
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and Portfolio Investments segments. The company engages in the provision of online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and distribution and provision of higher education courses.
