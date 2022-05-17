Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,178. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth $597,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Select Medical by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Select Medical by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 195,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

